Montana Insurance Commissioner Fines Four Dent Repair Companies

Out-of-state firms violated regulations prohibiting the waiving of insurance deductibles.

Montana Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing fined four out-of-state vehicle dent repair companies for illegally waiving or offering to waive insurance deductibles. Montana law prohibits this practice because of concerns that dent repair companies overcharge insurance companies to recoup the loss of paying the deductible − leading to higher premiums for all insureds.

The following companies were issued $1,000 fines:

Hail Repair A1 LLC of Tucson, AZ

Prestige Hail Damage Corporation of Royse City, TX

SBM Ventures LLC of Castle Rock, CO

National Dent Busters of South Boardman, MI

“Waiving deductibles