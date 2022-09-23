AAA Reports Gasoline Prices Increasing This Week

According to AAA, since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increased by a penny to $3.68.

After declining for 98 consecutive days, the national average reversed course as fluctuating oil prices and tight supply due to planned and unplanned maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest contribute to rising pump prices.

The increase came even as new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gas demand decreased from 8.49 million b/d to 8.32 million b/d last week. Moreover, according to the EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.6 million bbl to