Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Georgia

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has acquired Thomas Collision Center in Georgia, consisting of two collision repair centers in Valdosta, Ga., located at 1505 Maxine Ave. and 4534 North Valdosta Rd. The acquisition of Thomas Collision gives Crash Champions 11 locations in the state.

“James and his team of dedicated, highly-trained professionals have worked hard to establish Thomas Collision as one of the most respected operators in the area,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Their reputation and standard of excellence will serve us well as we continue to expand our team in the Peach State,