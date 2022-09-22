CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Georgia

Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Georgia

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has acquired Thomas Collision Center in Georgia, consisting of two collision repair centers in Valdosta, Ga., located at 1505 Maxine Ave. and 4534 North Valdosta Rd. The acquisition of Thomas Collision gives Crash Champions 11 locations in the state.

Crash Champions logo“James and his team of dedicated, highly-trained professionals have worked hard to establish Thomas Collision as one of the most respected operators in the area,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Their reputation and standard of excellence will serve us well as we continue to expand our team in the Peach State,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey