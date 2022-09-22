CollisionWeek

CAR Coalition White Papers Say Vehicle Owners Will Pay Significantly More for Repairs Without Right to Repair Legislation

Organization calls for support of Federal Right to Repair legislation before U.S. Congress.

The CAR Coalition, a group of independent automotive parts, management and repair companies, associations, and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, released two research papers focused on the impact of right to repair legislation in the auto industry. The two papers, which are focused on the REPAIR Act (H.R. 6570), authored by Aaron Perzanowski of University of Michigan Law School, and the SMART Act (H.R. 3664), authored by Joshua Sarnoff of DePaul University College of Law, argue that in the face of rising

