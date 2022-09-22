CollisionWeek

AIA Canada Announces Improvements to its Collision Repair Sector Support

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) announced changes to the support it provides to the collision repair sector.

AIA Canada logoAIA Canada is providing more resources to the Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF). Better integration with AIA Canada’s events, marketing, sponsorship, and communications assets will allow CCIF to be a more effective agent for all industry stakeholders.

In addition, the Collision Repairer’s Council (CRC) has been restructured to provide a clear and specific voice to the concerns of Canadian collision repair service providers.

AIA Canada also continues to operate I-CAR Canada as a critical component of collision skills and certification.

