1Collision Adds Collision Repair Facility to Network in Michigan

1Collision announced the addition of Kepner’s Precision Auto Krafters in Benton Harbor, Mich. to its network.

Established more than 50 years ago, Kepner’s Precision Auto Krafters is a family-run business located southwest of Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. The company prides itself on repairing vehicles to the highest standards and providing excellent service.

“We are delighted to add Kepner’s to our network and support their ongoing business goals,” said John Hollingsworth, 1Collision’s director of new location development.

Connie Kepner, owner and CEO of Kepner’s, learned about 1Collision from another collision repair facility in Grand Rapids that was experiencing the same challenges