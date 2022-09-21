CollisionWeek

NTSB Calls for Alcohol Detection Systems in All New Vehicles

Board says horrific crash highlights need for technology solutions to eliminate impaired driving and speeding.

An investigation into a California crash that killed nine, including seven children, has led the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to call for alcohol impairment detection systems to be included in all new vehicles, according to new recommendations released Tuesday.

Approximate orientation of vehicles at maximum engagement during crash. (NTSB graphic)​

The crash, on New Year’s Day 2021 in Avenal, Calif., was caused by an impaired driver who was speeding, the NTSB found.

“Technology could’ve prevented this heartbreaking crash — just as it can prevent

