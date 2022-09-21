NOVUS Glass Adds Location in Virginia

NOVUS Glass announced the addition of NOVUS Glass of Richmond, Virginia to its national network of auto glass service centers. The location offers both in-store and mobile auto glass services.

Owners Avery and Jennifer Andrews have deep roots in the greater Richmond community and a strong background in entrepreneurship. They previously owned and managed a mixed fleet of tractors and straight trucks, which inspired their decision to join NOVUS Glass as a franchisee.

“Through our personal experiences in the trucking industry, we recognized the constant need for quality windshield replacement services in our area,” said Avery. “However, we were frustrated