CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitchell and Claim Genius Partner to Make Estimate Automation a Reality

Mitchell and Claim Genius Partner to Make Estimate Automation a Reality

By Leave a Comment

Mitchell today announced that its advanced claims automation solution will support straight-through processing using the latest artificial intelligence (AI) from Claim Genius. With Mitchell’s cloud-based architecture, open platform and comprehensive repair data, and Claim Genius’ proprietary computer vision technology—which detects exterior, interior and unrelated prior damage as well as returns recommendations for labor operations and judgment times—U.S. and Canadian auto insurers can automatically produce a full or partial estimate from photos or videos of collision damage.

According to the company, this will help them accelerate claims processing, enhance policyholder satisfaction and provide a streamlined, digital claims experience.

“Our focus continues

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey