Mitchell and Claim Genius Partner to Make Estimate Automation a Reality

Mitchell today announced that its advanced claims automation solution will support straight-through processing using the latest artificial intelligence (AI) from Claim Genius. With Mitchell’s cloud-based architecture, open platform and comprehensive repair data, and Claim Genius’ proprietary computer vision technology—which detects exterior, interior and unrelated prior damage as well as returns recommendations for labor operations and judgment times—U.S. and Canadian auto insurers can automatically produce a full or partial estimate from photos or videos of collision damage.

According to the company, this will help them accelerate claims processing, enhance policyholder satisfaction and provide a streamlined, digital claims experience.

“Our focus continues