ALI Introduces Electronic Lift Safety Standards and Training Materials

Lift safety advocate Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) is offering digital versions of North American vehicle lift safety standards and training materials for the first time.

Automotive Lift InstituteElectronic versions of ANSI/ALI ALOIM: 2020, the standard governing lift operation, inspection and maintenance, and ANSI/ALI ALIS: 2022, the standard outlining requirements for lift installation and service, are now available alongside the new second edition Lifting It Right lift safety manual e-book.

ALI, an accredited standards developer and product certification organization recognized by the International Accreditation Forum and credentialed by ANAB, the ANSI National Accreditation Board (accreditation ID# 0584), sponsors the lift safety standards

