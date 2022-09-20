CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IIHS Research Shows People Who Combine Alcohol and Marijuana Often Drive Afterward

IIHS Research Shows People Who Combine Alcohol and Marijuana Often Drive Afterward

By Leave a Comment

A third of drivers who drink alcohol and use marijuana at the same time report getting behind the wheel within two hours of consumption, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows. That’s a concern because evidence suggests the combination of alcohol and marijuana worsens driving performance more than either substance by itself.

IIHS logoOnly 1 in 10 drivers surveyed by IIHS reported using alcohol and marijuana simultaneously over the past year, compared with 7 in 10 who reported past-year drinking. But among those simultaneous users, 33 percent reported drinking alcohol and consuming marijuana and then getting behind

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey