IIHS Research Shows People Who Combine Alcohol and Marijuana Often Drive Afterward

A third of drivers who drink alcohol and use marijuana at the same time report getting behind the wheel within two hours of consumption, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows. That’s a concern because evidence suggests the combination of alcohol and marijuana worsens driving performance more than either substance by itself.

Only 1 in 10 drivers surveyed by IIHS reported using alcohol and marijuana simultaneously over the past year, compared with 7 in 10 who reported past-year drinking. But among those simultaneous users, 33 percent reported drinking alcohol and consuming marijuana and then getting behind