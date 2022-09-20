Ford Warns Parts Shortages in Q3 Will Impact Financial Performance

Ford again affirmed its expectation for full-year 2022 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion, despite limits on availability of certain parts as well as higher payments made to suppliers to account for the effects of inflation.

According to the company, the supply shortages will result in a higher-than-planned number of “vehicles on wheels” built but remaining in Ford’s inventory awaiting needed parts, at the end of the third quarter. The company believes that those vehicles – an anticipated 40,000 to 45,000 of them, largely high-margin trucks and SUVs – will be completed and