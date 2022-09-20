Crash Champions Acquires 12 Collision Repair Centers in California in Two Transactions

Crash Champions, LLC today announced significant expansion to its California operations through the strategic acquisitions of Blake’s Auto Body and Pan American Collision Center. Together, the pair of acquisitions combine to add 12 high-quality collision repair locations across the state, increasing Crash Champions’ network to more than 100 state-of-the-art centers across the Golden State.

“Both Blake’s Auto Body and Pan American have established themselves as trusted destinations for collision repair, and under the Crash Champions banner, both operations will benefit from the additional resources and capabilities of our national footprint,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As