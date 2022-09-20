CollisionWeek

ASA Supports New U.S. House Vehicle Data Access Caucus

U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter (R-GA) sends letter establishing bipartisan group to address vehicle data access issues.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) applauds U.S. Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) in his work establishing a new bipartisan caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives working to address the issue of vehicle data access. Representative Carter is a member of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee which will have jurisdiction for the vehicle data access issue.

Automotive Service Association logoVehicle data access is an issue for independent repairers that rely on accessing vehicle data to repair their customers’ vehicles safely and effectively. The Vehicle Data

