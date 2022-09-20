CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / American Family Joins The Climate Pledge

American Family Joins The Climate Pledge

By Leave a Comment

American Family Insurance has become the first U.S.-based insurance company to join more than 375+ national and global companies across more than 53 industries and 34 countries in further committing to taking climate action by signing The Climate Pledge.

American Family Insurance logoCo- founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge is a commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 and meet The Paris Agreement 10 years early.

To directly reduce and offset our impact on the planet, in 2020 American Family committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. To achieve this, the company will continue reducing greenhouse gas emissions,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey