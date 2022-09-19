SUN Collision Partners with CARS Cooperative

SUN Collision, a Snap-On brand, announced it has partnered with Collision Automotive Repair Services, Inc. (CARS) to offer its collision repair information to members at a discounted price. SUN Collision provides complete, accurate OEM information for both collision and mechanical repairs to help technicians fix cars faster and with more confidence.

“We’re excited to partner with the CARS Cooperative and offer a substantial discount to members throughout the United States,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “Not only will members greatly benefit from the auto repair software, but they’ll also receive a customized training program and best-in-class support