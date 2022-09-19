Collision Repairers Gathers for Education, Camaraderie & Fun at AASP/NJ Fall Kickoff Event

An enthusiastic crowd of collision repairers from across New Jersey assembled at Car Lofts in Fairfield on September 14 for the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) fall kickoff meeting.

In the words of Executive Director Charles Bryant, “It was great to see so many familiar faces come out to not only better themselves through valuable information, but also to stick around and socialize after the meeting! It’s encouraging to see our members taking the time to keep abreast of