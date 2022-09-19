CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASA Webinar Examined Advanced Clean Cars II, Service Information, and Vehicle Data

ASA Webinar Examined Advanced Clean Cars II, Service Information, and Vehicle Data

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) hosted a bonus Webinar on Friday for a conversation with Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative, and Steve Douglas, Vice President for Energy and Environment at the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. The webinar was focused on the recent California Air Resource Board (CARB) Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC-II) regulations and what these will mean for independent repair shops across the United States.

A recording of the webinar is embedded below.

 

Last month, CARB approved the historic Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, which will rapidly scale down light-duty passenger car, truck, and SUV emissions starting

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey