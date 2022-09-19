ASA Webinar Examined Advanced Clean Cars II, Service Information, and Vehicle Data

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) hosted a bonus Webinar on Friday for a conversation with Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative, and Steve Douglas, Vice President for Energy and Environment at the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. The webinar was focused on the recent California Air Resource Board (CARB) Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC-II) regulations and what these will mean for independent repair shops across the United States.

A recording of the webinar is embedded below.

Last month, CARB approved the historic Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, which will rapidly scale down light-duty passenger car, truck, and SUV emissions starting