CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / WMABA Golf Outing October 13

WMABA Golf Outing October 13

By Leave a Comment

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association will hold its annual golf fundraiser Thursday, October 13th at Oak Creek Golf Club, in Upper Marlboro, Md.

WMABA logoThis year the event will be starting out early with a 9 a.m. shotgun start and wrapping up with a BBQ lunch and scoring/winner announcements.

More information and registration are available online.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey