Survey Says More than 3 in 4 Americans Feel Less Safe in Self-Driving Cars

Despite the rise of autonomous vehicle technology, a new survey from insurtech company Policygenius finds widespread apprehension about self-driving cars.

The survey found a majority of Americans (76%) say they would feel less safe driving or riding in cars with self-driving features. Similarly, 73% of people would feel less safe knowing others on the road are traveling in cars with self-driving features.

Americans are also skeptical about the potential of this technology, with one third (33%) saying that even a car with “full self-driving capability” would require constant attention. Nearly 80% of people say they would not pay more to