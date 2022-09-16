California Autobody Political Action Committee Seeks Donations in Advance of Midterm Elections

The California Autobody Repair Political Action Committee (CARPAC) is seeking donations to help support candidates who are understanding and responsive to the needs of body shops throughout the State. According to CARPAC, 2022 is an important election year that gives body shop owners and their employees the opportunity to have a real say in determining the legislators that represent you.

A contribution form is available to download.

CARPAC was founded by the California Autobody Association (CAA) in 1990 when the association decided to take a more aggressive stand on issues affecting the consumer and the industry. This allows CAA members