Ravin AI to Accelerate Auto Claims Processing as New Guidewire Solution Alliance Partner

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Ravin AI announced that Ravin has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

Ravin’s automated vehicle inspection tool enables non-professionals, like insurance customers, to capture the condition of a vehicle accurately. It leverages advanced computer vision and deep learning to analyze car damage and generate a 360-degree condition report or repair estimate. When completed, Ravin’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire users to access its vehicle inspection tool from within ClaimCenter, expediting and enhancing the vehicle inspection process.

“Our technology was built from 360-degree vehicle scans from over half a billion organic images and includes