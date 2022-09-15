Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Florida

MSO now has 49 locations in the state, 570 nationwide.

Crash Champions, LLC announced today that it acquired two collision repair centers in the Orlando, Fla. market. The company acquired Daya’s Certified Collision Center’s two locations at 800 Bennett Drive in Longwood and 6650 Kingspointe Parkway in Orlando. The acquisition continues Crash Champions’ strategic national growth strategy, now with 49 locations in Florida and 570 centers nationwide, and follows the Company’s acquisitions of Auto Collision Technologies, Paint-N-Motion, Salemi’s Body Shop and, recently, the strategic transaction with Service King Collision.

