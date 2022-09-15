CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Florida

Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Florida

By Leave a Comment

MSO now has 49 locations in the state, 570 nationwide.

 Crash Champions, LLC announced today that it acquired two collision repair centers in the Orlando, Fla. market. The company acquired Daya’s Certified Collision Center’s  two locations at 800 Bennett Drive in Longwood and 6650 Kingspointe Parkway in Orlando. The acquisition continues Crash Champions’ strategic national growth strategy, now with 49 locations in Florida and 570 centers nationwide, and follows the Company’s acquisitions of Auto Collision Technologies, Paint-N-Motion, Salemi’s Body Shop and, recently, the strategic transaction with Service King Collision

Crash Champions logo“Over the past 40 years, Daya’s has successfully established itself

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey