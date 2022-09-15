asTech Announces Streamlined Diagnostic Process to Simplify Auto Repair

asTech, a Repairify company, introduced changes and expanded offerings that will streamline shop workflow with one-stop access to diagnostics, ADAS insights, calibrations, and programming for a shorter repair cycle time and a more profitable shop.

One of the most notable new offerings is asTech’s patented diagnostic Rules Engine, now enhanced with the ability to customize. Through the company’s ongoing, comprehensive research and development efforts, asTech has built a robust and proprietary rules engine that can suggest when an alternative to the OEM scan tool can be safely and reliably used. It identifies vehicles based on VIN and determines the best