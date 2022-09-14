NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Plano, Texas

NOVUS Glass announced the opening of a new location serving North Dallas, Plano and Frisco, Texas communities.

NOVUS Glass of Plano is owned by Mark Perkins, an Air Force veteran, who worked in the medical field for more than 20 years before joining the NOVUS Glass network as a franchisee.

“I was impressed by the NOVUS Glass brand’s reputation for stability, consistency and innovation as the inventors of windshield repair technologies. Customers know they can trust NOVUS with their auto glass repair needs,” shared Mark. “They have more than 50 years in the business and strong ties to the community,