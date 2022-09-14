Collision Repair Industry Production Down in July

After setting new records for five straight months, production declined in July versus the previous month. Month was up over 12% on year-over-year basis.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary July collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production decreased compared to June but was up on a year-over-year basis.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in July was up 10.4% compared to July 2021. Production employment was up 11.4% compared to 2021.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average