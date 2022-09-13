Post-Labor Day Increase in Office Occupancy Yet to Be Seen

Kastle Systems’ report shows office occupancy was steady even as many companies announce they are bringing more employees back to the office.

While an increasing number of employers are announcing plans to bring employees back to the office more than two years after the start of the pandemic, office occupancy remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels. Kastle Systems reported that office occupancy remained steady after Labor Day, and it is not yet clear if companies mandating a post-Labor Day return have made an impact.

Office occupancy on Wednesday increased from 35.4% in 2021 to 52.6% this year compared to pre-pandemic levels.