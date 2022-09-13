CollisionWeek

Mitchell Estimating Platform to Include Electric Vehicles Enhancements

Mitchell today announced enhancements to Mitchell Cloud Estimating that can simplify the collision damage appraisal process for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The patent-pending EV enhancements to Mitchell Cloud Estimating will be available later this year.

Historically, estimating platforms have not accounted for the design differences between EVs and their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. This can create challenges for insurance appraisers and collision repairers. Without EV-specific parts and categories, they have to write BEV damage assessments using ICE alternatives, which can impact estimate accuracy and appraiser efficiency.

The enhancements to Mitchell Cloud Estimating will address these challenges by incorporating new

