Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Idaho

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in Idaho through the acquisition of Treasure Valley Collision Center, consisting of two locations at 8247 W. State Street in Boise, and 870 W. Franklin Road in Meridian. The acquisition of Treasure Valley gives Crash Champions eight locations in the Gem State and follows the Company’s acquisition of Ruben’s Body Shop earlier this year.

“Treasure Valley will be a terrific addition to our growing Idaho footprint,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Mike and his team have dedicated themselves to excellence, with talented technicians possessing industry leading