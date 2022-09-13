CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Collision Repair Center Bookkeeper Plead Guilty to Defrauding Employer of Over $2 Million

Collision Repair Center Bookkeeper Plead Guilty to Defrauding Employer of Over $2 Million

By Leave a Comment

The United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, Alexander M.M. Uballez, announced September 6 that Christina Joyner, 47, of Rio Rancho, N.M., pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

US DOJ sealAccording to the plea agreement and court records, Joyner worked for 25 years as a bookkeeper for Quanz Motor Car Company, that operated as Quanz Auto Body, and was responsible for the financial books of four company locations. From approximately July 2014 through September 2021, Joyner defrauded the company of over $2 million. Joyner was responsible for maintaining the integrity and accuracy of these accounts as well as the accounting system,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey