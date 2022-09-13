Collision Repair Center Bookkeeper Plead Guilty to Defrauding Employer of Over $2 Million

The United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, Alexander M.M. Uballez, announced September 6 that Christina Joyner, 47, of Rio Rancho, N.M., pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

According to the plea agreement and court records, Joyner worked for 25 years as a bookkeeper for Quanz Motor Car Company, that operated as Quanz Auto Body, and was responsible for the financial books of four company locations. From approximately July 2014 through September 2021, Joyner defrauded the company of over $2 million. Joyner was responsible for maintaining the integrity and accuracy of these accounts as well as the accounting system,