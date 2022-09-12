Fix Auto UK Announces Preferred Supplier Partnership with Morelli

Fix Auto UK has officially elevated industry distributor Morelli to one of ‘preferred supplier’ status as the network continually strives to provide its Franchise Partners with unrivalled industry services and support.

Managing Director Ian Pugh and Morelli’s National Sales Director Ruth Moring-Beale officially cemented the two companies’ relationship by signing a contract that ensures Morelli’s position as one of the network’s two preferred suppliers of all goods including paint and ancillaries, consumables and tools and equipment.

A key element of the agreement ensures Morelli,