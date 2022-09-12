CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto UK Announces Preferred Supplier Partnership with Morelli

Fix Auto UK Announces Preferred Supplier Partnership with Morelli

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto UK has officially elevated industry distributor Morelli to one of ‘preferred supplier’ status as the network continually strives to provide its Franchise Partners with unrivalled industry services and support.

(L-R) Ruth Moring-Beale, National Sales Director for Morelli, and Fix Auto UK Managing Director Ian Pugh.

Managing Director Ian Pugh and Morelli’s National Sales Director Ruth Moring-Beale officially cemented the two companies’ relationship by signing a contract that ensures Morelli’s position as one of the network’s two preferred suppliers of all goods including paint and ancillaries, consumables and tools and equipment.

A key element of the agreement ensures Morelli,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey