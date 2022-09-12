FinishMaster’s Third Annual Hood Master Challenge on October 7 in Downtown Indianapolis

Unique art event will put the talent of automotive professionals and collision repair students to the test again, while raising funds to benefit an educational grant for students.

FinishMaster announced the third annual Hood Master Challenge, PiN Master Student Challenge, and annual fundraiser for students will be free and open to the public on Friday, October 7, in downtown Indianapolis, Ind. at The Alexander Hotel from 6-8 p.m. (EDT).

Attendees will join the FinishMaster team, a panel of industry expert judges, and Hood Master challengers to experience the art exhibit atmosphere showcasing talent from all over the country, complete with beautifully painted mini car hoods from industry painters and refinished and painted bowling pins from collision repair students.

Through the support of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), a national nonprofit organization who supports and gives back to high school and college collision school programs, FinishMaster is delighted to host the PiN Master challenge again at Hood Master. Collision repair students in high school and college repair, design, and paint retired bowling pins for a chance to win industry-related prizes that help better prepare them for their careers in the automotive industry.

Hood Master attendees will also be able to help support CREF while at the event through the FinishMaster Fundraiser. They will have a chance to win some incredible prizes like custom-painted pieces and mini hoods, tickets to sporting events and more, all while donating towards a great cause. All proceeds from the evening’s event will go directly to a FinishMaster educational grant for CREF to support collision repair programs in need.

Attendees will be able to view incredible one-of-a-kind art pieces, participate in an online auction and an in-person fundraiser, practice their spray gun skills in the virtual spray booth, plus activities for the kids to enjoy and more. If you are a car and art enthusiast or just like to have fun, you don’t want to miss this event.

All are invited to join FinishMaster and CREF to see the hidden talent the automotive industry has to offer and find out who has what it takes to be a winner for the 2022 Hood Master & PiN Master Challenges.

This exhibit is free and open to the public for individuals of all ages.

Attendees are asked to reserve their spot online.