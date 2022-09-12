Classic Collision Acquires Four Collision Repair Facility MSO in Georgia

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of four Premier Collision Center locations in Georgia.

Georgia’s family-owned Premier Collision Center group is made up of locations servicing Duluth, Buford, Cumming, and Commerce communities.

“Our certified team has been dedicated to providing customers with the highest degree of quality, workmanship, and customer service for years in the communities we serve,” stated Hunter Ikerd, former owner of Premier Collision Centers. “We’ve admired Classic Collision’s growth and now our team is excited to be a part of it” stated Brian Eve, former owner of Premier Collision Centers.

“With the addition of Premier Collision Centers,