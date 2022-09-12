AASP/NJ’s Fall Kickoff Meeting September 14th Mixes Car Enthusiasm and Education

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is looking forward to a fun-filled night of social interaction and education during its Fall kickoff meeting Wednesday, September 14 at 6:30pm at Car Lofts, a vehicle storage facility and social club in Fairfield, N.J.

Collision repairers will hear from guest speaker, Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), who will share the latest information on tools, such as the SCRS’ Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT). He’ll also discuss how to utilize repair procedures and documentation, the use of valuable resources such as the Database Enhancement