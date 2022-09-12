CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ’s Fall Kickoff Meeting September 14th Mixes Car Enthusiasm and Education

AASP/NJ’s Fall Kickoff Meeting September 14th Mixes Car Enthusiasm and Education

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is looking forward to a fun-filled night of social interaction and education during its Fall kickoff meeting Wednesday, September 14 at 6:30pm at Car Lofts, a vehicle storage facility and social club in Fairfield, N.J.

AASP-NJ logoCollision repairers will hear from guest speaker, Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), who will share the latest information on tools, such as the SCRS’ Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT). He’ll also discuss how to utilize repair procedures and documentation, the use of valuable resources such as the Database Enhancement

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey