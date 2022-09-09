U.S. Department of Labor Projects Auto Body and Glass Employment to Increase Just 3% by 2031

The growth rate is below the 5% projected for all occupations during the 2021-2031 time frame.

The latest projections from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Occupational Outlook Handbook project slower than average growth in the number of automotive body and glass repairers. Data from the BLS projects the number of automotive body and glass repairers will increase to 176,100 in 2031, up just 3% or just over 5,000, from 171,000 overall in 2021. The overall growth in all U.S. occupations during the period is projected to be 5%.

