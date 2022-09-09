Maximum Equipment Named Preferred Refinish Distributor for Global Finishing Solutions in San Diego County

CollisionWeek

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced that Maximum Equipment & Technical Services is now its preferred automotive and truck refinish distributor in San Diego County, California.

Global Finishing Solutions logoFounded in 1992, Maximum Equipment supplies, installs and services a variety of automotive repair equipment in southern California, southern Nevada, southern Utah and Hawaii. Maximum Equipment provides full-service solutions, including training and growth planning, having developed a track record of completing projects on time and on budget to help shops save money and increase efficiency.

Owner Max Hirsch leads a 20-person staff that covers three locations, with their headquarters in Upland, California.

