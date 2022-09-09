CollisionWeek

GT Motive Announces Agreement with XA Group for Automotive Estimatics in India

GT Motive, the provider of repair data and solutions based in Spain, has signed an agreement with XA Group, a UAE-based global provider of digital, hardware & manpower solutions operating in Middle East, South Asia and Europe, whereby GT Motive will provide repair data and the GT Estimate software to be integrated by XA Group as part of the latter’s aftersales services offering to dealers and repairers in India.

(L-R) Angel Martínez, CEO of GT Motive and Ben Barber, Managing Director of XA Group.

GT Estimate accurately assesses vehicle damage and reports on reparability issues and vehicle condition.

