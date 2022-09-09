Driven Brands Acquires Auto Glass Fitters

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) announced the acquisition of Auto Glass Fitters, making it the second largest player in the U.S. auto glass repair, replacement, and calibration category after entering the U.S. market in early fiscal 2022. This further densifies Driven Brand’s East Coast presence in auto glass services and significantly adds to its mobile capabilities.

With the addition of Auto Glass Fitters, the Company now serves customers across over 150 locations and over 600 mobile units across 41 states after entering the U.S. market less than a year ago.

The $5 billion and growing auto glass services market