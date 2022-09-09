CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Olathe, Kansas

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Olathe, Kansas

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has expanded its footprint in Kansas through the acquisition of Metro Collision Repair located at 2202 N. Rogers Road in Olathe. This transaction gives Crash Champions eight locations in the Sunflower State and follows the Company’s acquisition of All Angles Collision Repair last year.

Crash Champions logo“Metro Collision has grown a strong customer following and earned a stellar reputation for its commitment to quality and excellence, making it a terrific addition to our footprint in Kansas,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Their talented personnel, high-quality facility, and state of the art equipment

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey