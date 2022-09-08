NHTSA Addresses Third-Party Access to Diagnostics and Serviceability Info in Cybersecurity Best Practices for New Vehicles

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released Cybersecurity Best Practices for the Safety of Modern Vehicles, an update to its 2016 edition. The document describes NHTSA’s guidance to the automotive industry for improving vehicle cybersecurity for safety.

“As vehicle technology and connectivity develop, cybersecurity needs to be a top priority for every automaker, developer, and operator,” said Dr. Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s Administrator. “NHTSA is committed to the safety of vehicles on our nation’s roads, and these updated best practices will provide the industry with important tools to protect Americans against cybersecurity risks.”

The document includes