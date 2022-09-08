EEOC Sues Safelite Autoglass for Sex Discrimination

Commission alleges company refused to hire applicant because she is female.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charged in a lawsuit filed September 2 that Safelite AutoGlass violated federal law by refusing to hire a qualified applicant because she is a woman

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, a woman applied for an Auto Glass technician trainee position at a Safelite AutoGlass location in Austin, Texas. During the interview, the applicant informed the store manager she had two years of experience as a repair technician, which required her to lift and move heavy furniture. Despite this information, the store manager