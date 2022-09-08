EEOC Sues Safelite Autoglass for Sex Discrimination

Commission alleges company refused to hire applicant because she is female.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charged in a lawsuit filed September 2 that Safelite AutoGlass violated federal law by refusing to hire a qualified applicant because she is a woman
According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, a woman applied for an Auto Glass technician trainee position at a Safelite AutoGlass location in Austin, Texas. During the interview, the applicant informed the store manager she had two years of experience as a repair technician, which required her to lift and move heavy furniture. Despite this information, the store manager
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.