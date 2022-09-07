CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Safelite Announces Two Executive Appointments

Safelite Announces Two Executive Appointments

By Leave a Comment

Safelite today announced the appointment of Scott Koenigs as EVP, Chief People Officer and Gannon Jones, EVP, Chief Commercial and Customer Experience Officer.

Scott Koenigs was named EVP, Chief People Officer, at Safelite.

“We are pleased to welcome two seasoned and professional leaders with deep expertise in their respective industries to our business,” said Renee Cacchillo, Safelite’s President and CEO. “As a People Powered and Customer Driven organization, Scott and Gannon each provide unique, innovative and forward-thinking methodologies to our disciplines that are crucial in serving our associates, clients and customers.”

With over 24 years in leadership roles with various

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey