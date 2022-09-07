Safelite Announces Two Executive Appointments

Safelite today announced the appointment of Scott Koenigs as EVP, Chief People Officer and Gannon Jones, EVP, Chief Commercial and Customer Experience Officer.

“We are pleased to welcome two seasoned and professional leaders with deep expertise in their respective industries to our business,” said Renee Cacchillo, Safelite’s President and CEO. “As a People Powered and Customer Driven organization, Scott and Gannon each provide unique, innovative and forward-thinking methodologies to our disciplines that are crucial in serving our associates, clients and customers.”

With over 24 years in leadership roles with various