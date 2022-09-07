MSO Symposium Releases Conference Agenda

October 31 event to examine new technologies, industry, economic and labor trends.

The MSO Symposium, the exclusive one-day conference created by and for multi-shop owners and operators, announced the agenda for its upcoming event in Las Vegas, Nev. This year’s MSO Symposium will be held Oct. 31, the Monday before SEMA/AAPEX.

Developed by the Automotive Service Association (ASA) and the MSO Symposium advisory board, the conference includes unique programing with insight on a diverse set of topics top-of-mind to the leadership of the industry’s most influential collision repair operators in North America and beyond.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. (PDT) with a light breakfast, networking, and vendor displays. Three additional networking opportunities for attendees during this event include a formal luncheon sponsored by Berkeley Capital Advisors, a refreshment break sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems, and an exclusive industry reception sponsored by Repairify, from 5:15 – 6:30 pm.

The agenda for the event is as follows:

9:30–10:30 a.m. – Networking Breakfast, Sponsor Showcase

10:30–10:45 a.m. – Welcome and Introductions

10:45–11:45 a.m. – Industry Macro & Micro Trends with Vincent Romans & CCC Intelligent Solutions 11:45–12:30 p.m. – Panel discussion: Inclusion and Diversity

12:30–1:30 p.m. – Formal Luncheon

1:30–2:15 p.m. – Panel discussion: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) & Why it Matters

2:15–3:00 p.m. – Economic Trends

3:00–3:30 p.m. – Labor Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

3:30–4:00 p.m. – Networking Break

4:00–4:30 p.m. – Electric Vehicles

4:30–5:15 p.m. – Artificial Intelligence and New Technology

5:15–6:30 p.m. – Industry Reception

Those interested in registering for the 2022 event are advised that attendance is limited and one must qualify to attend. Those invited to attend include multi-shop operators of all sizes, insurers, OEMs, and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

Savings with the early bird registration rate is available until Friday, Sept. 16.

More information and registration are available online.