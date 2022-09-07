Group 1 Acquires BMW/MINI Dealership and Collision Repair Center in the UK

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI), the automotive retailer with 205 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced the expansion of its U.K. operations with the acquisition of a BMW/MINI dealership and a collision repair center in the town of Southend located east of London in the county of Essex. The location is contiguous with several other existing automotive dealerships currently owned and operated by Group 1 Automotive in the U.K and increases the Company’s U.K. operations to 56 dealerships (79 franchises). This acquisition is expected to generate $80 million in annual revenues, bringing year-to-date total acquired revenues for
