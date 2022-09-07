Driven Brands’ Dean Fisher to Retire

Fisher celebrating retirement after 50 years in the collision repair industry. Chris Dawson named president of paint and collision.

Longtime industry veteran, former CARSTAR franchisee, and most recently, Driven Brands collision president, Dean Fisher, announced his retirement at the end of the year.

Fisher has always had an interest in cars and owned multiple automotive-related companies for over 35 years. In 1990, Fisher took a leap and brought his independent repair center into the CARSTAR family as a franchisee. Through