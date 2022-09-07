AirPro Diagnostics Selected as Preferred Vendor for Glass Doctor

AirPro Diagnostics announced it is now a preferred vendor of Glass Doctor.

Established in 1962 with one shop in Seattle, Wash., Glass Doctor offers complete glass repair, replacement and services to the residential, commercial and automotive markets with more than 260 locations in the United States and Canada.

Several Glass Doctor locations were involved in successful field testing of the AirPro devices, more specifically the Auggie calibration device, after which, Glass Doctor made the decision to add the Air Pro diagnostics line.

Auggie is a wireless, compact solution that saves time and increases efficiency rendering the ADAS targets and lighting