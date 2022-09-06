Wesco Group Acquires Maine PBE Distributor

Kemperle, part of the Wesco Group, the paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that Superior Paint & Supply has joined its family of companies.

Steve Zogopoulos, owner of Superior Paint & Supply has been serving customers in Maine since 1994. Steve and his family will stay on and manage the day-to-day operations, joining the Kemperle team.

“When presented with this opportunity to be with Kemperle, I knew day one it was a perfect fit for my customers and company” said Zogopoulos.

“We are excited to welcome the Superior family and customers to the Wesco organization.