Registration Opens for I-CAR 3-Day Hands-On ADAS Calibration Course

New course serves as capstone for the recently announced optional ADAS technician role.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced it opened registration for the newly launched Static ADAS Calibration 3-Day Hands-On Skills Development course led exclusively by the technical experts at I-CAR’s new state-of-the-art Chicago Technical Center (CTC) in Vernon Hills, Ill.

This new hands-on skills course will serve as the capstone to the ADAS Technician role launched this year for individuals pursuing Platinum recognition in this emerging technology. The recently launched hands-on course follows an intensive pilot course process involving the review and feedback from OEMs