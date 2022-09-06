Cambridge Mobile Telematics Launches Platform for Proactive Claims

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the telematics service provider, announced DriveWell Crash & Claims, the telematics solution for auto insurance claims. With DriveWell Crash & Claims, insurers can offer proactive, real-time services to their customers, providing peace of mind and life-saving help. Telematics crash data helps insurers create a streamlined claims experience for their customers after a traumatic event.

CMT has pioneered telematics-based car crash detection. Since CMT first began detecting car crashes with mobile telematics in 2016, 18 organizations worldwide have adopted the company’s crash and claims products and solutions. Over 2.1 million drivers are protected every day by CMT-powered