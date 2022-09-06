AutoSpot Optimizes Collision Repair Process with Digital Production Tracking Tool

Collision repair facilities can now manage production from anywhere through BASF subsidiary AutoSpot’s digital production management tool that allows technicians and managers to track every part of a repair moving through their shop in real time.

Launched this year, AutoSpot is a separate entity that can work in any body shop regardless of paint line and shows the status of every car as it moves through the repair process. The software also eliminates time spent searching for items in the shop, saving technicians at least one to two hours per day on average and a lot of frustration. Whether it