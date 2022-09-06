CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AutoSpot Optimizes Collision Repair Process with Digital Production Tracking Tool

AutoSpot Optimizes Collision Repair Process with Digital Production Tracking Tool

By Leave a Comment

Collision repair facilities can now manage production from anywhere through BASF subsidiary AutoSpot’s digital production management tool that allows technicians and managers to track every part of a repair moving through their shop in real time.

Launched this year, AutoSpot is a separate entity that can work in any body shop regardless of paint line and shows the status of every car as it moves through the repair process. The software also eliminates time spent searching for items in the shop, saving technicians at least one to two hours per day on average and a lot of frustration. Whether it

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey